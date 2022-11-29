YYC Calgary International Airport Begins Use of Deice Metering Program Powered by Passur ARiVA™ Solutions

Advanced ARiVA Metering System to Maximize Deicing Capacity and Minimize Departure Queues

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (PASSUR) announced that it has successfully deployed its ARiVA™ Platform (ARiVA) Deice Metering Program for use by YYC Calgary International Airport, to ensure optimal alignment of flight demand and capacity during deice events, when restricted operations can often lead to delays and other disruptions.

The ARiVA solution will be used by YYC to establish and revise the deice schedule ensuring that available deicing capacity is assigned in an optimal manner to meet departure demand while minimizing extended active flight wait queues into the Central Deicing Facility (CDF). Airlines will also have the ability to view their own allocations, request new slot times, make swaps, and cancel flights as needed in ARiVA. The solution uses automation, data integration, and real time collaboration on a common platform to streamline the whole process.

"We look forward to our first winter using our new Deice Metering Program," said Chris Miles, Vice President Operations and Infrastructure, The Calgary Airport Authority. "The new program will help us deliver more efficient deicing operations for our deicing contractor, airline partners, airport community, and guests."

The web hosted ARiVA Platform provides operational decision support with core capabilities in the areas of:

global gate-to-gate flight tracking

airfield surface monitoring

weather reporting

advanced flight predictions (estimated On time, estimated In time, etc.)

flight delay, long taxi-time, aircraft holding and diversion alerting

In addition to the Deice Metering Program, ARiVA also offers airfield workflow optimization modules for single-screen collaboration between all Airport stakeholders for tows, ramp movements, and gate management.

"We are honored that Calgary has chosen ARiVA to meet this critical need for the Airport and its stakeholders," said Brian Cook, PASSUR Aerospace CEO. "Our ability to quickly execute on this program is testament to the flexibility of ARiVA, our expertise in Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM) principles, and the partnership approach we take with our customers."

PASSUR and YYC were able to quickly deploy the ARiVA Deice Metering system in a matter of weeks for use during the YYC 2022-2023 deicing season.

