Z-CERT and EclecticIQ Cooperate to Bring Benefits of CTI to Dutch Healthcare Sector

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, the global provider of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) technology solutions and the operator of Fusion Center, and Z-CERT, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) developed specifically for institutions in the Dutch healthcare sector, today announced a partnership to jointly boost threat intelligence information sharing among healthcare organizations. Together, they will support healthcare institutions in the Netherlands and improve intelligence sharing with other national and international CERTs.

Z-CERT, founded in 2017 by a group of Dutch hospitals, is rapidly ramping up its CTI capabilities, and recently found a partner to help accelerate this process in the shape of EclecticIQ. The organization closely collaborates with other national and international CERTs, such as the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) and the Information Security Service (ISS) for the municipalities, on a daily basis. COVID-19-related developments have accelerated Z-CERT's plans to implement CTI resources.

At the core of this cooperation is EclecticIQ's Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), which acts as the workbench for the organization's analyst team. In addition to the TIP, EclecticIQ is providing free analyst support to help Z-CERT's analysts build out their CTI capabilities and familiarize the team with the EclecticIQ Platform, its features and typical automation processes, as well as implementing general analyst workflows.

"The EclecticIQ Platform will help us improve the speed of our analysis and correlation capabilities and share CTI to our constituents," said Wim Hafkamp, Managing Director at Z-CERT. "We are looking forward to our collaboration and to the security benefits that threat-intelligence sharing will bring to the healthcare sector."

"This initiative began as a reaction to the COVID-19 crisis and EIQ wanting to offer its help to the healthcare sector," said Karen Sundermann, VP of Government at EclecticIQ. "We believe that with the proposal we presented to Z-CERT, we can assist the organization with bringing critical threat information to hospitals in the Netherlands faster – thereby helping to protect the healthcare sector in general and patients in particular."

Z-CERT currently supports around 100 members. Currently, all hospitals (ranging from academic UMCs, and top clinical STZ to general hospitals) are collaborating with Z-CERT. This year, Z-CERT's services will expand to mental healthcare institutions (GGZ).

As a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, EclecticIQ has been making COVID-19-related threat data publicly available, which is published here weekly.

EclecticIQ enables intelligence-powered cybersecurity for government organizations and commercial enterprises. We develop analyst-centric products and services that align our clients' cybersecurity focus with their threat reality. The result is intelligence-led security, improved detection and prevention, and cost-efficient security investments.



Our solutions are built specifically for analysts across all intelligence-led security practices such as threat investigation and threat hunting, as well as incident response efforts. We tightly integrate our solutions with our customers' IT security controls and systems. EclecticIQ operates globally with offices in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America, and via certified value-add partners.

Learn more at www.eclecticiq.com

Z-CERT is the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) developed specifically for institutions in the Dutch healthcare sector. Z-CERT offers specialized services to healthcare institutions, including optimal cyber security protection and support in the event of an incident. Z-CERT has in-depth knowledge of medical applications, medical networks and medical devices.

For more information, visit www.z-cert.nl

