Z SUPPLY Enters Activewear & Eyewear Categories

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z SUPPLY, the fashion house known for its everyday essentials focused on simplicity, comfort, and effortless style, is launching its first-ever activewear and eyewear lines, which debuted to the trade community at the Project Show in Las Vegas. The eyewear line will be available to shoppers in-store and online beginning in April, with active following in July.

Z SUPPLY Eyewear launches for shoppers in April 2022, with Z SUPPLY Active following in July 2022.

"This year is all about growth and offering the Z SUPPLY woman everything she needs to move through her day," said Z SUPPLY president, Mandy Fry. "We approached the designs of each of these new collections to complement key looks in the collection, and to go wherever her day takes her, from sunup to sundown."

Both new collections are available to approved retail partners via Z SUPPLY's wholesale platform, ShopB2Z.

A FUTURE SO BRIGHT

Z SUPPLY's elevated eyewear is the perfect everyday accessory, blending timeless styles and all-day comfort with affordability, to take the wearer from sunrise to sunset. With a focus on superb quality and understated detailing, every frame in the new collection features polarized lenses for protection and glare-free vision. Z SUPPLY Eyewear frames include something for every woman - from bold silhouettes to everyday shapes, offered in rich hues, textures and tones. For the boutique partners, Z SUPPLY has created an elevated in-store fixture package.

From lightweight cat eye styles for fun afternoon beach days, oversized rectangles silhouettes for full sun protection, and easy-to-wear casual styles for all those moments in-between, Z SUPPLY offers a range of styles and will retail for $59-$89.

ALL ABOUT ACTIVE

Z SUPPLY's new performance line features elevated designs where fashion meets function, designed for the woman with a busy, active lifestyle. The all-day styles include a wide range from leggings, layering tops and reversible jackets, to tote bags and hats, in a variety of fabrics and color ways, including super soft nylon-spandex blends, tonal ribs, fleece, cotton-poly jersey blends and sherpa. The prints and color stories reflect a seamless transition between seasons and allow the customer to mix-and-match pieces in each capsule collection, multiple ways. Rich hues like pink cedar, soft mauve, rouge, midnight blue, and sage ash are featured throughout the collection.

Z SUPPLY Active will retail for $34-$120 and be available in sizes XS-XL.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY's story begins in 2013 with the idea that simplicity, comfort, and style should coexist in every closet. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.ZSUPPLY.com .

Press Contact:

Shout Public Relations

Amanda Pennington / Francesca Ressa

(949) 574-1440

[email protected]

SOURCE Z SUPPLY