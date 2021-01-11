Z3Partners announced First Close of Tech & Digital Fund

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3Partners Tech Fund (www.Z3Partners.com) announces its First Close of US$ 14 million and its investments in Cyfirma (www.cyfirma.com), a leading Cyber Threat Intelligence Software Start-up and DealShare (www.dealshare.in), a leading Social Commerce-led online grocery start-up. [1],[2]

The opportunity in Tech and Digital is taking leadership in India with significant smartphone (600 million), internet (700 million) and eCommerce (US$ 150 billion in the next 5 years) adoption to greater government support and venture capital (US$ 10 billion) and public equity market interest (current US$ 70 billion growing by another US$ 50 billion in 24 months). Tech and Digital Entrepreneurs and Investors will see huge upside over the next 25 years.

Z3Partners is Founded by Gautam Patel, the Co-Founder of Zodius Technology Fund and Zodius Technology Opportunities Fund (investee Companies include BigBasket, Pepperfry, OfBusiness, MedGenome, etc.). He has been investing in Tech and Digital Start-ups for 20 years with a unique approach as an investor-operator in building strong relationships with high quality entrepreneurs who are building market leading tech and digital businesses. Z3Partners co-founding team consists of Anand Batra, ex leadership at Pepperfry, Yusuf Allana, ex Finance Director at Colgate Palmolive, and Avinash Kapur, ex Deloitte.

Z3Partners is a US$ 100 million target Tech and Digital Fund that will invest in early-growth start-ups in Fintech, eCommerce, B2B Commerce, Software/SaaS, Data Analytics, Agritech, etc . The team comprises of 70 years of combined investment and leadership operating experience and been instrumental in helping entrepreneurs build large, profitable and sustainable businesses. They are known to back early trends and discover teams and businesses that represent quality-at-scale and good governance, resulting in rewarding investors with consistent and noteworthy investment returns.

Z3Partners leads with an investment thesis approach with deep knowledge and understanding of their investment sectors; with this they get access to the best entrepreneurs and companies that partner with them because of their operating and domain experience and reputation of trust (#founderstrust)

Contact us

Gautam Patel

Managing Partner

[email protected]

Anand Batra

Executive Director

[email protected]

Telephone: +9122-6280-8865

Website: www.z3partners.com

Tweet: @z3partners

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/z3partners-tech-fund

