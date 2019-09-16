Zabo Integrates with Hedera to enable seamless connections of Hedera accounts and HBAR to applications

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zabo , a technology platform that enables applications to connect users' cryptocurrency wallets and blockchain accounts, today announced that it will be launching a connector for Hedera Hashgraph accounts and supporting HBAR, the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network. This connector will allow any developer to easily connect Hedera accounts to their application in just a few lines of code.

Zabo's Hedera integration will enable real time HBAR balances in any application with just a few lines of code. The integration will also support transaction history and enable provable wallet ownership in the coming months. Hedera joins a fast growing list of other protocols, exchanges and wallets that are supported by Zabo's API.

"As cryptocurrency and distributed ledger projects grow and gain adoption, we are working hard to make Zabo the go-to developer API for easily integrating cryptocurrency wallets into applications," said Alex Treece, Zabo's Founder and President. "We are thrilled to be working with Hedera as they arrive at Open Access (OA), to support the next generation of developers building financial services applications that couldn't exist before. We are excited to help integrate Hedera accounts and add HBAR to a wide variety of use cases, including digital banking, financial tracking, investments and many others."

"In order for distributed ledger technology to become mainstream, it must be easy to integrate into a wide variety of applications and platforms," said Alex Godwin, Director of Business Development, EMEA at Hedera Hashgraph. "We are excited that Zabo has created a connector for Hedera Hashgraph, which will allow for developers to quickly and easily integrate Hedera accounts into their applications."

About Zabo

www.zabo.com

Zabo is a technology platform that enables applications to connect users' cryptocurrency wallets and blockchain accounts. Zabo aggregates cryptocurrency wallets into a single API, saving companies and developers a significant amount of resources on development and maintenance of cryptocurrency products and integrations. Developers can try Zabo for free and test their applications using Zabo's developer sandbox.

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow them on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper .

