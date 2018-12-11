Zac Brown Announces Rebrand Of Southern Ground To Zac Brown Collective, Illustrating Powerful New Vision

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zac Brown, frontman of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band, today announced the launch of Zac Brown Collective, a new entertainment and lifestyle branded parent company. Formerly known as Southern Ground, the reimagined company expands its portfolio of brands, further rising Brown's artistic and entrepreneurial pursuits to new heights. Zac Brown Collective brings together the best and brightest minds in music, film, food, fashion, custom design, and American-made gear to form a company made up of brands that are fully grounded in the "American experience."

Zac Brown Collective acts as parent company to the many distinctive brands under its umbrella. Each brand falls under one of the several categories outlined below.

Music – In the coming months, Zac Brown Collective will begin rolling out an expansion of its artist services aimed at aiding in the business and career growth of both new and veteran musicians. Building on its decade plus experience with Zac Brown Band , ZBC will offer its industry knowledge to other artists through this new venture. Services will include, fan experience and fan club management, merchandise management, and artist management.

"We've been working towards this development for years. My team and I are more than ready to roll out our roster of unique brands that embody our latest vision of delivering consumers a genuine American experience. It's an exciting time for us and we can't wait to show the world what we have to offer," said Zac Brown. "I am also so proud that our work with Zac Brown Collective will aid in building a stronger future for Camp Southern Ground and its amazing mission."

Zac Brown Collective will remain unwavering in its commitment to Brown's biggest passion, Camp Southern Ground, by continuing to allocate funds and resources to the camp. Founded by Zac Brown, the camp supports military and veteran families; further serving children with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, social or emotional challenges, and typically developing children.

For additional information, and for the latest on Zac Brown Collective, visit www.ZacBrown.com

ABOUT ZAC BROWN COLLECTIVE

Zac Brown Collective, formerly Southern Ground, is a lifestyle and entertainment branded parent company by Zac Brown of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band. Zac Brown Collective acts as parent company to the many distinctive brands under its umbrella; each with an individual focus on music, film, food, fashion, and design. The company's core beliefs stem from Zac Brown's constant effort to live a bold life that has restless energy for discovery. The brand's within the company's hold each represent an important part of Zac's own life and have been brought on board because of their exemplification of the "American experience."

Located just south of Atlanta, Georgia - Zac Brown Collective highlights American lifestyle brands that deliver consumers' everyday wants and needs: good music, great food, authentic people and objects.

