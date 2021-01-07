Zach and Julie Ertz team up with The Athletes' Corner and Chegg to Provide 600,000 Meals to Families in Philadelphia

Back in November, The Ertz Family Foundation and The Athletes' Corner were the only contributors to the campaign. As awareness for the campaign increased, multiple individuals and organizations answered the call to "feed the hungry" as found in Matthew 25. One of the major contributors to the campaign was the President and CEO of Chegg, Dan Rosensweig. Through Dan's generosity, more than 250,000 meals were added to the 'Holiday Touchdowns for Meals' program.

Due to the donations and support of many, The Ertz Family Foundation and The Athletes' Corner were able to surpass half a million meals during the last two months. Two days ago, Zach and Julie, via The Ertz Family Foundation, presented a check to Feeding America and Philabundance for 600,000 meals, with the help of The Athletes' Corner and Chegg.

"Tuesday was a great day. To be able to supply our community with 600,000 meals is something that we never could have imagined when we started the Holiday Touchdown's for Meals program." Said Zach and Julie Ertz, Founders of The Ertz Family Foundation. "With the help of many great people and organizations we were able to have a tangible impact in feeding many families. We love this city and it truly is an honor to be able to reciprocate that love."

"It's no secret that Zach and Julie have had incredible careers on the field. Zach had a game winning catch to win the Super Bowl, and Julie helped Team USA win 2 World Cups." Said Brennen Creer, Founder & CEO of The Athletes' Corner. "As impressive as they've been on the field, they're just as impressive off it. Zach and Julie are so selfless and service oriented, and the world truly needs more people like them! The Athletes' Corner is honored to partner with them and The Ertz Family Foundation, and we hope to change lives with him for many years to come."

"Chegg is proud to partner with the Ertz Family Foundation to provide 250,000 meals, through their partnership with Philabundance, to the community of Philadelphia," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, Inc. "At a time when we know people need support most, it's an honor to be able to work alongside Zach and Julie, who genuinely put their community first and are working tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them".

In addition to presenting the check to Philabundance and Feeding America, Zach and Julie Ertz volunteered their time on Tuesday to visit a local food bank in Kensington to help distribute food, socks and deodorant to those in need.

About The Ertz Family Foundation

The Ertz Family Foundation was founded in 2018 by Zach and Julie Ertz. Zach is a 3x Pro Bowl Tight End and Super Bowl Champion for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Julie is a 2x USWNT World Cup Champion and member of the 2016 Olympic team. Through their faith and desire to elevate those who need it the most, they created their foundation to help lift the community of Philadelphia. The Ertz family Foundation focuses their charitable efforts on youth sports and education and have most recently been a partner in the Beyond the Field initiative. Partnering with local non-profits, they have provided safe after school workouts for the underserved athletes when COVID-19 took their season away. In addition to the on the field portion, this program was designed to determine and find other necessary services that the kids in the most underserved, high-risk communities have lost during the pandemic-to include a safe access spot free from the growing issues of poverty, drugs, gangs, and violence. Visit their website to learn more: or follow them on Instagram.

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 Non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary focuses is their program called, 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger', where they link their meal-donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes' Corner is openly faith based, and with Matthew 25 as their driving motive to "Feed the Hungry", they have already helped provide more than 750,000 meals to families in need. In order to maximize the effectiveness of The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, they partnered with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America. In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also creates faith-based content on their social media channels. In the last 12 months, they have generated more than 50 million impressions with the messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more!

