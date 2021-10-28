Zach Ertz and the Ertz Family Foundation team up with The Athletes' Corner to Help Feed Families in Arizona

Prior to kickoff on Sunday, Zach, and the Ertz Family Foundation, launched a campaign in partnership with The Athletes' Corner to feed families through the in-game performance of the Arizona Cardinals for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

The campaign, "Score More n' Feed More", will help provide 5,000 meals for every touchdown the Arizona Cardinals score during the rest of the season. The Cardinals, who have an NFL-best record of 7-0, scored 4 touchdowns this past Sunday, keeping up with their season average. As a result, 20,000 meals will be provided to local food banks in Arizona with the help of Feeding America®.

"Julie and I are so excited to be in Arizona, especially to help food insecurity by making all of our Touchdowns count for more than 6 points from now until the end of the season. We have felt so welcome since we arrived, and we hope that our time here gives us a chance to give back off the field as much as we can." - Zach Ertz, 3x Pro Bowl TE, and Super Bowl Champion

This is not the first time the Ertz Family Foundation and The Athletes' Corner have teamed up to fight hunger. Last year, the organizations helped provide 600,000 meals through their initiative with Zach called " Holiday Touchdowns for Meals ", and earlier this summer they helped provide another 500,000 meals through their initiative with Julie called " Meals n' Medals ". In total, they have helped provide over 1 million meals to families in need during the last 12 months!

"We are beyond excited to partner with Zach and Julie again to fight hunger." Brennen Creer, Co-Founder & President of The Athletes' Corner (and Arizona local) said. "There are so many families who are facing hunger, and it's humbling to be able to work with amazing athletes like the Ertzes who unselfishly help others in whatever ways they can."

The four Feeding America member food banks in Arizona who will be benefiting from the season-long campaign include; United Food Bank (Mesa, AZ), St. Mary's Food Bank (Phoenix, AZ), Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (Tuscon, AZ), and the Yuma Community Food Bank (Yuma, AZ).

If you are interested in helping Zach and Julie feed more families in Arizona, please contact The Athletes' Corner or the Ertz Family Foundation via email: [email protected]scorner.org or [email protected]

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help families who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary initiatives is called 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger,' where they link meal donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. During the last 12 months, The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger has helped provide over 2.3 million meals through partnerships with the Golden State Warriors, Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz, Demario Davis, Adrian Peterson, and Jalen Ramsey. To make this possible, The Athletes' Corner has an official corporate partnership with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America®. In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also created an Athlete Media Platform where athletes help provide daily content that is centered on faith and family. During the last 12 months, their platform has generated more than 150 million social media impressions and amassed 70,000 followers. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ or @athletescornerofficial to learn more!

ABOUT THE ERTZ FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and education, and supporting family enrichment programs to build supportive communities. Follow the Ertz Family Foundation on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation . For more information, visit ertzfamilyfoundation.org .

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA ®

Feeding America® is the leading hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses, and governments all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE The Athletes' Corner

