Zachary Harman, LEED is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachary Harman, LEED, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Broker for his outstanding work in the Brokerage field and in acknowledgment of his work at Cushman & Wakefield.

Zachary Harman has brought over a decade of experience in the field to his role as Associate Broker at Cushman & Wakefield. To achieve his successful career, Mr. Harman attended Comillas Pontifical University in Madrid, Spain, graduating in 2015 with his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He then attended the University of San Diego, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree in 2017. In 2019, he attended the University of San Diego School of Business, graduating with his Master of Science in Real Estate degree.



From 2007-2014, Mr. Harman worked as a Patient Services Coordinator with Imaging Healthcare Specialists. He served Maranatha Christian Schools as an Assistant Lacrosse Coach. From 2015-2018, Mr. Harman worked as the co-Founder of Synergistic Holdings LLC. In 2018, he also became a LEED Green Associate through the San Diego Chapter of the United States Green Building Council.



In 2017, Mr. Harman joined Cushman & Wakefield as an Intern, and joined the group as an Associate Broker specializing in Capital Markets in 2018. He focuses on institutional and private client sales throughout the greater San Diego area. He is part of a multi-broker team, acting as a liaison between clients and the firm to ensure timely communications between parties.



Recognized for his achievements, he has been awarded the San Diego Business Journal award for Best Team Industrial Sale for 2018, 2019, and 2020, in addition to receiving a scholarship from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors in 2018. Mr. Harman also maintains affiliations with the USD Real Estate Society, the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties, the Urban Land Institute and the University of San Diego Alumni Association.



On a personal note, Mr. Harman enjoys dedicating his time to volunteer opportunities, such as a mission trip to Guadalajara, Mexico, through the Garden Christian Fellowship in 2014, and contributing to the Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego, since 2003.



For more information, visit https://www.cushmanwakefield.com/en/united-states.

