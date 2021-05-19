Zack Weiner Fills Vacant UWS Storefront With 12-Year-Old Brooklyn Business Owner

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 3-day pop-up shop

UWS City Council Candidate Zack Weiner 12-year old Business man Obocho Peters

WHERE: 249 West 60th Street, New York, NY (between Amsterdam & West End)

WHEN: Friday May 21 - Sunday May 23, 2021, 11:00 am- 7:00 pm

Since entering the race for Manhattan's District 6 City Council race, Zack Weiner has promised direct action. As a result, 12-year-old Obocho Peters, owner of "Obocho's Closet" is bringing his children's thrift shop to Manhattan's Upper West Side, in conjunction with city council candidate Zack Weiner's "Startup Retail Initiative" which aims to fill vacant storefronts with budding start-up minded businesses. Obocho's mission is affordability and sustainability, selling gently-worn clothing at a discount price. He uses a huge chunk of his profits to host bi-monthly community food pantries and financial literacy workshops in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Zack and Obocho will be available for interviews.

B-roll of the shop can be obtained via email: [email protected]

Read more about Zack's platform at www.zackweiner.com

See Eventbrite for more details: http://obochonyc.eventbrite.com/

ABOUT OBOCHO'S CLOSET:

Obocho's Closet is an affordable children's thrift store owned by 12-yr-old Obocho Peters. What started as a desire to earn money to buy toys at nine years old, quickly evolved into a mission to bring wealth, health, and love to his underserved community. With local and nationwide support, Obocho opened a store in Brooklyn on his 11th birthday. Favoring the underdog, this young entrepreneur teamed up with his mom Sasha, to aid the community with financial literacy workshops and bi-monthly healthy food pantries. Obocho has been featured on People.com, Fox 5 New York, and Pix 11.

ABOUT ZACK WEINER:

Zack Weiner is not waiting to get elected to get things done. He is a 26-year-old film executive at Stag Pictures, a Manhattan based film production company. Zack entered the city council race because he realized that local leadership had ceased taking action. With his beloved city's future in the balance, Zack is committed to directly impacting his community through his campaign for city council. His Start-Up Retail Initiative is a vision of an American Dream of the Future, one of opportunity, imagination, and community investment.

