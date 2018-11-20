Zadara Recognized as a Fastest Growing Company in North America for Second Year in a Row, on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadara, provider of the Zero-Risk Enterprise Data Cloud, today announced it ranked number 246 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Zadara grew 367 percent during this period.

Zadara's chief executive officer, Nelson Nahum, credits a massive shift to a services model for enterprise IT with the company's 367 percent revenue growth. He said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. Zadara has seen tremendous growth over the past five years because our unique data storage and management solutions are available 'as a service' both on premises at a customer's data center and in public clouds."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About Zadara

Zadara is zero-risk enterprise cloud storage. We help organizations eliminate the technical, operational and financial risks associated with enterprise data storage, by providing industry-leading enterprise data storage solutions as a fully-managed service, with a 100%-uptime guarantee and consumption-based pricing. Zadara uses a combination of industry-standard hardware and patented Zadara software to deliver the power of enterprise-class data storage and management — with the convenience of the cloud. Any data type. Any protocol. Any location. Zadara is available via public clouds, managed service providers, data centers, colocation partners, and on premises in customers' data centers. More at www.zadara.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

