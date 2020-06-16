ZAFUL 6th anniversary carnival, launching VR fashion week and conducting continuous webcasts with Likee

At the 6th anniversary carnival, ZAFUL also organized series of events including charity sale of pandemic-themed shirts, VR online fashion week, as well as 24-hour continuously webcasts of global celebrities and provided discounted items for followers. The content of the celebration varies from nation to nation, creating a refreshing shopping experience for its consumers.

Introducing themed shirts

During the pre-sale period, a charity fair of 10 series of themed shirts with the topic of "Stay Positive With ZAFUL" was conducted on the website and the income from June 1 to June 10 will be donated to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. The purpose of this activity is to convey an optimistic attitude towards the epidemic as well as provide possible assistance to fight against the pandemic.

Launching VR fashion week on the app

Besides, while many fashion brands begin streaming their shows online due to the epidemic, ZAFUL provide more variety for the Fashion Week, launching an online VR fashion week themed as ZAFUL DIGITAL FASHION SHOW on June, 2020.

With the slogan of "do digital, do more", this show created a multi-dimensional zone through the combination of digital and fashion, diversely displaying the new apparel of the season. A variety of clothing with different themes and styles were shown in the daily scenes of young people like parties, streets, subway, etc., among which the themed shirts were included. Consumers can go directly to the ZAFUL app for a purchase through the VR images.

Conducting continuous webcasts with Likee

From June 9th to 12th, ZAFUL initiated several webcasts of global celebrities on its live broadcast platform. There were 14 distinctive live broadcast on June 9th and around the clock so that customers were able to enter the stream rooms and made purchases whenever they want. Having considerable influence and fan base in the fields of photography, music, yoga, dance and so on, the celebrities involved launched the webcasts with their own characteristics and introduced ZAFUL products to the fans around the world.

In addition, cooperating with Likee, a short video platform of Singapore video social network Bigo, ZAFUL also participates in various theme activities initiated by different platforms to display its diverse image. Likewise, consumers can click the link directing to ZAFUL official website and place orders when watching these theme videos.

