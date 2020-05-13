ZAFUL and LiveMe donate masks to California hospital

The Clothing Industry is facing an unparalleled challenge, among which many retailers across the world have shut their offline stores. In response to the pandemic, ZAFUL has taken proactive measures.

ZAFUL has provided prevention guidance on its website, adding mask identification instructions so that consumers can have a better understanding of the different protection methods. ZAFUL is offering basic protective equipment materials to people in need, qualified medical masks are sold at a cost ($3.20 each) on the website.

ZAFUL has its own warehouse where the products are thoroughly disinfected on a daily basis. The relevant staff are required to conduct daily temperature tests, wear masks and gloves to ensure a safe delivery of packages to the consumers. In terms of the shipping, ZAFUL is preferentially choosing local warehouse logistics for delivery to guarantee timeliness and reducing transportation risks. The monitoring of logistics channels has been strengthened and new workflows have been added to minimize the delay of deliveries.

In addition, the validity of returns and exchanges was extended to 60 days. Through communicating online with consumers and solving their issues in a timely and effective manner, ZAFUL aims to improve the shopping experience of its consumers.

Keeping up with fashion - ZAFUL will carry out various brand activities and introduce new selections of clothes every year. This year, the Spring pop-up store plan in New York has been postponed. However, it will bring surprise to the people looking forward to it when the program runs again.

ZAFUL has launched series of sportswear and related equipment on the website so that customers can wear various clothes and exercise while staying at home. Moreover, free medical masks are offered for orders over $79. ZAFUL is expecting to see a brand new you when the pandemic ends!

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is dedicated to offering fashionable and cost-efficient fashion-related merchandise for the tech savvy youth. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in the High 50 China Export Manufacturers by BrandZ, the world's largest model fairness database. Thus far, ZAFUL covers shoppers in over 180 nations and regions.

