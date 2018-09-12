ZAFUL debuts London Fashion Week Collection

The brand collaboration between ZAFUL and Victor Wong is inspired by the common beauty exploration for woman. Working for the runway apparels for over a month, ZAFUL designers developed a collection that includes ice-cream palette into the line to represent the bright and shining ZAFUL girls in summer.

ZAFULxVictor Wong's collection named 'Venus 2028', showcases the unexpected contrast that encompasses the many sides of a woman, celebrates how women and beauty can be emotional, soft and delicate but also powerful, strong and thought provoking. The collaboration between the two brands is about independent women and expression, and the fusion of those two things.

ZAFUL's global campaign

ZAFUL has always been very supportive for independent designers and has advocated "original design" inside and outside the brand. "We welcome global talents to collaborate with us or even work in ZAFUL to grow together. As we always say to ZAFUL team that ZAFUL empowers everyone's dreams," Brand director Lilac commented after the catwalk show with Victor Wong.

2018 is the year when ZAFUL decides to go in front of the cameras and kicks off its global campaign. After the extraordinary journey in London, ZAFUL is ready for the next stop -- America, where the major market is located. Now, the university series of events in Los Angeles is under planning, and ZAFUL is also going to launch off-line activities and pop-up stores in the coming years to be more interactive with local consumers.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion products for all the young women worldwide. In 2017, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database and KPMG & Facebook Top 50 China's Export Brands. So far, ZAFUL has provided fast fashion products for the consumers in 180 countries. ZAFUL' s vision is to become the global leader in online fast fashion.

