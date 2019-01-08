ZAFUL Expanding Multi-Country E-commerce Portals and Exploring Global and Local Identity

According to Operation Manager Samuel Xie, during the last 3 months, ZAFUL was in the tight schedule for developing app portals in over 20 new countries like France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Indonesia, Russia, Ireland, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippine, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE and South Africa. Some of them have even been upgraded to independent website portals instead of sub-pages in different languages. "It has become a workload challenge but now everything is in active development." said Samuel Xie.

ZAFUL's global and local market progress

Since last year, ZAFUL's sale volume has increased exponentially in a few emerging markets. Simply in quarter 4, ZAFUL has got around 10 times sale growth month-to-month in Philippine and India. As the momentum keeps rising, ZAFUL decides to develop more local e-commerce portals for each country it serves and realize a new round of growth in 2019.

In Philippine, ZAFUL strengthened the partnership with local logistic company Ninja, and built up its warehouse in Q1 in Manila to optimize the local delivery service. Predictably, the growth in Philippine will be maintained in 2019 considering the investment in optimization on the local adaption.

As for India, ZAFUL has built up the special logistic line from China to India. To better adapt the local market, ZAFUL is planning to develop a fashion line for male consumers to match local fashion trend and religion. Likewise, the local fashion lines are also developed in European countries and there will be estimated over 1000 new arrivals for 2019.

In Latin America, ZAFUL established Mexican portal and Brazilian portal to serve Mexican and Portuguese language users. According to the statistic from ZAFUL, Brazilian market has a huge demand for swimwear due to the cultural characteristics. By partnering with local payment service provider boleto, ZAUFL is able to keep optimizing the logistic service and after-sale service.

So far, ZAFUL applies the central-distributed administration model to manage all portals. Each portal will have a particular person in charge, while marketing, sales, financial teams will work as the supporting centers to assist all portals. In this way, everything is controlled from a central hub while at the same time country wise differentiation will not be neglected.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for all young women worldwide. In 2018, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 millions registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

