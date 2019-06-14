ZAFUL Hold 5ᵗʰ Birthday Pool Party in LA with local major influencers live broadcasting

ZAFUL's 5th birthday in LA

Before its online 5th anniversary, ZAFUL held a warm-up pool party ahead of time in local LA with major influencers live broadcasting in front of the global audience. As of today, ZAFUL has reached social exposure of 10 million, comprised of close to 500k fan engagement on influencers' social channels, paving the atmosphere to the online anniversary carnival.

Big influencers like Nikki Blackketter, with close to 2 million followers, joined ZAFUL's pool party and shared her party moment during the party. All fashionistas got a cosy afternoon sharing their fashion tips for swimwear and the experience as an influencer. For brand ambassadors, having a face-to-face lunch enabled them to discuss more branding ideas and get to know ZAFUL's core values and brand spirits. "Thanks to ZAFUL, I can learn so much more from branding campaign practice. I am very thrilled to join such event and fashion is definitely my career direction after graduation." One of the brand ambassador commented.

Influencer Marketing goes multi-dimensional

Since last year, ZAFUL has been working on influencer collaboration to have a revolutionary system to support influencer campaign. In 2018, ZAFUL has initiated many infrastructure projects to enhance the foundation of influencer management system. So far, ZAFUL has received considerable positive feedback from both the audience and influencers during the last 2 off-line influencer campaign.

"Regarding influencers now, we have gone from virtual world to the reality world where consumers can get closer to their favourite influencers and brand, and consistently keep themselves relevant. Meanwhile, the brand can also maintain adhesive relationship with influencers," Branding Director Lilac Luo said.

In the next half year of 2019, ZAFUL is planning to carry out more co-branding activities. It may expand the original partner range to more possibilities The collaboration model can be various and flexible to create unique, interesting as well as productive partnership.

