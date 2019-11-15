ZAFUL Hold Sustainable Fashion Panel, Exploring New directions for Innovative Fashion

During the event, ZAFUL donated 1300 pieces of clothing for co-organizing a charity auction with Fashion Foundation. The income from both the event and subsequent charity sale will be used as an education fund to help junior students in need within ten schools in New York.

"ZAFUL has been taking great concerns to the sustainable development of the fashion industry, and hopes to cooperate with related institutions like the Fashion Foundation to enrich the fashion industry's practical forms and activities in the sustainable field, with ZAFUL's brand influence and effort," said by Apollo Jiang, ZAFUL's brand director.

Innovative ways to make fashion more sustainable

This fashion panel attracted the participation of experts, practitioners and university representatives from the fields of sustainability, fashion and technology.

"Even 1% move on the fast fashion brand will create a sufficient impact on the leisure fashion development." According to Stephaine Benedetto, founder of Queen of Raw, she looks forward to strengthening cooperation and working out more solution and collaboration with ZAFUL.

Bridget Artiese, founder of Born Again VIntage, also shared her "Old Clothes Renovation" initiative in combination with fashion innovation, which is a successful blend of fashion and sustainability.

Thereafter, Paige Desorbo, a TV personality and fashion expert, Autumn Samuels, the president of NYU Fashion Club and Fashion Business Association, and representative of ADAY had a heated discussion on the innovation of the fashion industry chain and sustainable fashion, and put forward constructive opinions from different dimensions.

Brand influence speaks for sustainable development

As a global fast fashion brand, ZAFUL has acquired over 28 million registered users online. Along with its rapid development, it never lost sight of and taking actions to the sustainable development of the fashion industry. By researching and developing environmentally-friendly materials, launching environmentally-themed products, organizing industry seminars, and participating in public welfare activities, ZAFUL has called for more younger generations to pay attention to and participate in sustainable fashion while pursuing fashion.

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL covers consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

