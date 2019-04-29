ZAFUL ignites summer passion among university students in California

As summer approaches, ZAFUL brought the most fashionable and trendy palette of 2019 to students in San Francisco, spicing up the summer mood with ZAFUL's signature bikini. The Campus tour started from Diablo Valley College on April 16 and ended at California State University in Monterey Bay on April 24. With thousands of students registered and verified on ZAFUL, the event covered an even larger amount of attention on social media.

Since December 2018, ZAFUL has been actively looking for student ambassadors among universities. This time, brand ambassadors got to experience event management and execution for the first time inside their own universities. "They are very enthusiastic in helping organize the event and spread the words among friends and student clubs. There were even more students coming today to apply for the position of ambassadors. They are already excited for ZAFUL's next event," ZAFUL's Event Manager Amy said.

Let students' fashion style speak for them

During the day, 75% of students passing by the booth stopped to check out the bright macaron color palette ZAFUL showcased with swimwear pieces. Half of them lingered around the booth to take pictures with the cute swing background and shared the joy with friends. "I love the swimwear so much and I can already picture myself wearing those and lying on the beach with friends," one of the students shared her excitement. As she said, the trendy and dynamic color palette symbolized the fashion attitude and social desire the student group are looking for.

The five stops of the ZAFUL roadshow brought considerable exposure to ZAFUL' s fresh image among the student community and enhanced the social value of ZAFUL's swimwear. ZAFUL believes fashion is one of the best expressions that can bring out people's personality and potential, and it is also the modern approach to build up a unique community. Stayed tuned with ZAFUL on its next destination in US and join #ZAFULoncampus.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

W: www.zaful.com

