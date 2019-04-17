ZAFUL ranked 23rd in BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders 2019

In the overseas market, there are many differences in consumer habits due to cultural background. ZAFUL has been working on its American local identity for 5 years and has accumulated many market insights in finding its overseas opportunities.

"We analyzed a huge number of swimwear consumers and found out that people don't necessarily buy swimwear simply because they are going to swim, but also because they would like to constantly change the swimwear for different occasions or good pictures on social media. Some may choose to go to the beach, and others may have a swimming pool party to have fun and enjoy the selfies," ZAFUL's founder Leo Wang said.

When it comes to local adaptation, consumers are not the only challenge. Leo Wang also shared his other experiences when ZAFUL entered the American market. Now ZAFUL welcomes all American independent designers to collaborate with or even join ZAFUL, which shows ZAFUL's determination on local adaption.

Google: Chinese Global brand builders are not just winners in scale

Regarding the quality of these overseas brands, Google pointed out that Chinese brands in overseas market are not just winners in scale. On the contrary, high value-added trade accounts for 60% in total export output, and high-tech manufacturing output accounts for 25%, which is only second to America.

According to Google, Chinese brands have now entered the second stage of development in overseas and are able to expand, capitalize market dividend, and even challenge many local giants. To keep up the development momentum, Google pointed out that global vision, local execution and brand communication are three major aspects Chinese brands still need to work on in the coming future.

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million online registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

