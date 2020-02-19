Zagat Survey Returns to Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zagat, the legendary restaurant review platform, has officially returned its annual survey to Los Angeles. Interested survey participants, who've eaten at LA-area restaurants over the past year, can visit https://survey.zagat.com/ from now through March 17th to share their opinions and insights about their favorite places to dine around town.

Survey participants will have the ability to rate and review any open and operating dining establishment in Los Angeles County. The survey focuses on ratings for food, service, decor, and allows for additional information, insights, and user commentary.

The results from the Zagat Los Angeles user survey will be included in Zagat's new user-generated, digital restaurant review platform that is slated to launch later this year. The new Zagat will have the same goal that the brand has since its launch in 1979 - to aggregate the opinions of savvy restaurant goers around the world and ensure that those opinions are accurate and well-informed.

Users who take the Los Angeles survey will be among the first to be granted access to Zagat's digital platform before it launches to the public.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the Zagat survey back to Los Angeles, and we didn't even get any money from the state of California to do so," said Chris Stang, chief executive officer, Zagat. "In all seriousness, we feel it imperative to cover this great city and its vibrant restaurant scene early in our relaunch process. Los Angeles is home to a vast number of incredible restaurants, and we're excited for savvy diners around the city to contribute their knowledge to help other diners make good decisions."

Zagat is one of the most recognizable names in restaurant discovery ever to exist, and the brand was the first to introduce the idea of "user reviews" with its eponymous surveys. In 2019, and in celebration of the brand's 40th anniversary, Zagat brought its iconic survey back for the first time in New York City since the brand's acquisition by restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation. The more than 200,000 user ratings and reviews were compiled in the best-selling Zagat 2020 New York City Restaurants Guide, marking the brands first return to print since 2016. Zagat last printed a guide in Los Angeles in 2014 and a decision to print a guide this year will be forthcoming.

Later this month, the company will also launch Zagat Stories, a new editorially driven independent companion to Zagat's well-known survey-driven restaurant review platform. Zagat Stories content will feature thoughtful, inspiring storytelling focused around chefs, restaurateurs, and others in the expanded universe of dining and hospitality.

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired the legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

