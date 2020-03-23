Zahroof Valves Ranks No. 14 on the Inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Texas With Two-Year Revenue Growth of 824 Percent

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is No. 14 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 294 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed 36,000 people and added $11 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-texas-2020 starting March 13, 2020.

"We are so honored to be listed in Inc.'s top 15 fastest-growing Texan companies," said Anthony Gioffredi, CEO of Zahroof Valves. "We are committed to driving positive change to the oil and gas industry and our rapid growth is a testament to the market acceptance of our ground-breaking product."

Founded in 2010, Zahroof Valves Inc. (ZVI) develops and markets a unique reciprocating compressor valve based on the Modular Reed Valve technology developed by its President and Founder, Zahroof Mohamed. The StraightFlo™ Valve (SFV) is a drop-in replacement compressor valve that is unique in that the valve assembly is made up of replaceable reed valve modules that are designed so that the gas flows essentially in a straight line through the valve, with very little deviation resulting in very low losses in the valve.

The StraightFlo Valve performs more reliably and efficiently than its competition and can significantly reduce emissions and carbon footprints. The metal housing has a 10-year warranty that is unheard of in the industry; valves can be serviced on site, easily, without any machining required.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Texas's economy," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

The winning companies on the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list will be announced at the Inc. Founders House event at SXSW on March 13, 2020.

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, that develops and markets the revolutionary StraightFlo™ Valve for use in reciprocating gas compressors. The StraightFlo™ Valve delivers a step change in compressor valve performance, serviceability, and reliability. Thanks to these proven, measured improvements, ZVI is able to guarantee a 20% improvement in valve losses and a 100% increase in service intervals, with a 10-year warranty on the valve housing.

For more information, please visit www.zahroofvalves.com.

