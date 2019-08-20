Zaius Joins Magento Technology Partner Program

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaius, the original B2C CRM, today announced that it has joined the Magento Technology Partner program with the release of its Zaius extension for Magento Commerce and Magento Open Source. The Zaius B2C CRM (customer relationship management) extension, which is available now in the Magento Marketplace, provides merchants with a complete view of their customers and their behavior across channels and devices to accelerate brand growth.

Magento, an Adobe company, is a leading provider of commerce innovation to merchants across B2C, B2B and hybrid industries. It is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, the B2B 300 and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento's Technology Partner program recognizes best-in-class software and service providers, which extend Magento's commerce platform to provide merchants with the technology and functionality they need to enhance their business.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Magento Technology Partner program," said Rick Kenney, Vice President, Industry Strategy at Zaius. "We're committed to investing in the Magento ecosystem and are already assisting nearly 50 Magento merchants today. We look forward to assisting even more brands to deepen their customer relationships."

"As a B2C CRM platform for marketers, Zaius is empowering marketers to deliver relevance across the shopping journey," said Ryan Murden, Head of Business Development at Magento. "We are pleased to welcome Zaius as a Technology Partner and look forward to helping our joint merchants accelerate growth and deliver great commerce experiences."

The Zaius extension easily integrates with the Magento 2 platform for immediate time-to-value for Magento merchants and solution integrators looking to add CRM to their stack offering. The extension effectively integrates five critical commerce data sources: site activity, customer data, order history, product catalog and coupon codes. Together, these sources set a strong commerce data foundation, which unlocks a series of ready-to-grow campaigns.

"With the new integration between Zaius and Magento 2, we're excited about the possibilities of bridging content with commerce to enable meaningful interactions with our consumers," said Bill Liftin, Digital and Content Director at Scott's Miracle-Gro.

With the Zaius extension, brands will see a complete picture of the buyer's journey, powering more relevant messages across the customer lifecycle, increasing upsell and cross-sell opportunities and driving long-term customer loyalty.

About Zaius

Creators of the Assisted Marketing movement, Zaius assists brands to deliver relevance into every interaction. As the original B2C CRM, Zaius provides the customer visibility of a CDP, data-science fueled analytics for deeper customer engagement and the marketing outreach of a next-gen ESP. Need an assist? Let us know how we can help at www.zaius.com .

