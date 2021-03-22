Zalando Launches Spring Campaign to Laud Society's Champions & Celebrate Their Values

Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, today launches its new campaign 'Here to Stay', celebrating those who stay true to their beliefs and take a stand for lasting progress. The campaign aims to foster a dialogue on core values such as diversity & inclusion and women's empowerment, which inspire and encourage people around the world to broaden their views on topics such as gender fluidity and body positivity.

Launching on March 21st, the 'Here to Stay' Marketing initiative gives people and their values and stories a stage. Shot by Berlin-based fashion photographer Dan Beleiu, the campaign features a series of still images with real life pairings representing open dialogue on a different shared value relevant to the protagonists featured. Each image is overlaid with a bold statement signalling lasting progress on the highlighted value is 'Here to Stay'; including 'Sustainability. Here to Stay', 'Acceptance. Here to Stay' and 'Better Together. Here to Stay'. The campaign goes in line with Zalando's ambition to contribute to a more inclusive future for everyone.

"This campaign is a celebration of values which are at the core of Zalando, specifically embracing diversity and inclusivity. These values and the stories of real people matter a lot to us and allow us to engage with our diverse customers," Barbara Daliri, Zalando's Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, comments, "Our values are intrinsic to who we are and how we work: Zalando actively supports an inclusive corporate culture with employees from 130 countries. Last year, we published the do.BETTER Diversity and Inclusion Report , laying out our long-term commitment to change towards our employees, partners and customers. This Spring initiative further underlines our ambition to be the Starting Point for Fashion for everyone."

Accompanying the stills, is an emotive and vibrant hero film featuring global action takers including dancer, actor, model and diversity and inclusion advocate Luc Bruyere, who has consistently challenged the fashion industry's ideals; Yann Horowitz, an openly gay skateboarder and LGBTQI+ activist, and body positivity advocate, Yolisa Mqoco. The hero film is set to an exclusive track written and produced by up and coming queer British rapper Mista Strange who also features in the film. It is shot by two directors, veterans Terence Neale and Gen Z director Emilie Badenhorst, who were paired together to mirror the open dialogue themes of the campaign.

The campaign will be brought to life across numerous formats: from the hero film directed by Neale and Badenhorst, stills photography by Beleiu and OOH, DOOH and owned social channels by the diverse cast of this campaign. The 360° campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency, Anomaly Berlin and will be rolled out across Europe, in all 17 of Zalando's markets.

*All images and video content have been shot in accordance with government guidelines on COVID-19, specific to each country at the time of capture. All safety measures were put in place on all shoot locations throughout the world to ensure every single person featured was respecting COVID safety measures.

Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe style to more than 38 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world-famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our goal is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact on people and the planet. www.zalando.com

