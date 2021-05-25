Zander Insurance Recognized for Continued Growth and Commitment to Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Zander Insurance, one of the country's largest independent insurance agencies, has received several awards from top insurance companies for their work helping families protect their assets and financial futures during an unprecedented year.

Traveler's Insurance selected Zander Insurance as one of its 2020 Platinum Elite Level Circle of Excellence winners after achieving significant sales and service growth for the year.

Auto-Owners Insurance awarded Zander Insurance with the Sapphire Agency Award, recognizing the company's continued partnership in providing customers with affordable and comprehensive insurance plans.

Safeco Insurance, part of Liberty Mutual, named Zander Insurance a 2020 Elite Agent, an honor reserved for the top 10 percent of nationally-appointed Safeco agencies that exhibit outstanding customer service.

Encompass , one of the largest personal property and casualty insurance brands, named Zander Insurance a Charter Club Agency for continuing to expand its service offerings to customers over the last year.

Progressive selected Zander Insurance as a 2020 Platinum 25 Agency, an exclusive recognition for the country's top 25 agencies who excel in helping customers find the right insurance policies to meet their needs.

Grange Insurance named Zander Insurance a Senior Partner Plus for a strong year in providing customers with auto, home, life and business insurance protection plans.

The Hartford awarded Zander Insurance its Stag Agent Award in recognition for providing customers with exceptional property and casualty insurance policies in 2020.

Protective Life Insurance honored Zander Insurance as a Top Producer in 2020 for achieving an impressive level of sales and service in relation to addressing the Life Insurance needs of their clients.

Assurity named Zander Insurance a Chairman's Circle honoree for its high-value production and service pertaining to disability policies.

Lastly, Lincoln Financial Group listed Zander Insurance as a Premier Partner for its high level of life insurance sales and commitment to superior customer service.

"I'm proud of our team for always prioritizing client satisfaction," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "Despite a year of tremendous uncertainty, we have helped individuals and families experience some peace of mind knowing they are covered if the unexpected happens."

A fourth-generation family/employee-owned business, Zander has been serving clients across the country for nearly 100 years. The company offers services that extend through all insurance lines, including term life, long-term disability, identity theft protection, auto, homeowners, commercial, benefits, and more.

The company also believes in investing in its employees. Zander holds an annual team-building week tailored to each department that encourages communication and the importance of teamwork. Also, as part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings.

For more information about Zander Insurance and its products, visit www.zander.com.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance Group believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For nearly 100 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one office. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a comprehensive selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top-quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Davis, (336) 455-2075, [email protected]

SOURCE Zander Insurance