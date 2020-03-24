ZAP Surgical Announces Comprehensive Webinar Series Focused on Advancing Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Treating Brain Tumors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced a program offering web-based educational talks focused on stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and its related applications. With numerous recently postponed scientific meetings resulting from the COVID-19 crisis (e.g. The Radiosurgery Society, AANS, etc.), combined with the need for "social distancing", all of the program's content will be delivered via webinar and at no cost.

Stereotactic radiosurgery is a well-studied and effective treatment for many brain cancers including primary and metastatic brain tumors. Considered an alternative to surgery for select indications, SRS is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent outcomes, yet no surgical incision, and little to no recovery period.

The webinar series includes an esteemed panel of experts discussing a myriad of topics relevant to the advancement of radiosurgery. Select presentations from this program include the following:

Tue, April 7 , 11:00am-11:30am EDT . "Isocentric vs. Non-Isocentric SRS for Trigeminal Neuralgia", presented by Leo Romanelli MD, Neurosurgeon, CDI Milan, and Mike Schulder MD, Neurosurgeon, North Shore University Hospital.

For additional details and to register for each event, please visit SRS-webinars.com . Capacity is limited and will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation is subject to approval and is limited to SRS healthcare providers and affiliated clinical staff.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, MD, professor emeritus of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University, and founder & CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. FDA-cleared in September 2017, ZAP-X utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate the historical use of Cobalt-60 and the related costs and challenges of handling live radioactive isotopes. ZAP-X also incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com.

