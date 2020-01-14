ZAP Surgical Brain Tumor Treatments Commence at PLA General Hospital 301 in Beijing, China

As part of a clinical study required prior to China NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) clearance, the ZAP-X will initially treat 55 patients and be assessed for overall patient safety and treatment efficacy. Having been granted CMDE's Greenpath Approval, the ZAP-X platform looks to be rapidly approved for broad clinical use following a successful clinical trial.

U.S. FDA-cleared in September of 2017, ZAP-X utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate the historical use of Cobalt-60 and the related costs and challenges of handling live radioactive isotopes. ZAP-X also incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms.

PLA General Hospital 301 is the second center in the world to provide SRS using the ZAP-X platform. Starting in January 2019, Barrow Brain and Spine, a partner of Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, was the first center to offer clinical ZAP-X treatments.

"My colleagues and I are incredibly proud to be the first center in Asia to deploy this latest advance in brain tumor treatments," said Dr. Long-Sheng Pan, Associate Director of the Neurosurgery at PLAGH 301 and principal investigator (PI) for the clinical trial.

"Hospital 301 has always offered the most advanced medical technologies available. We look forward to continuing this tradition with ZAP-X," added Dr. Bao-Lin Qu, Director of Radiation Oncology at PLAGH 301.

