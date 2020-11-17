Zapier Adds Jay Simons to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the global leader in easy automation for small business — today announced Jay Simons is joining Zapier's Board of Directors. Simons will be the first outside director on Zapier's board joining founders Bryan Helmig, Mike Knoop, and Wade Foster.

Simons, known for his innovative approach to sales and marketing, spent the last 12 years as President of Atlassian overseeing a remarkable period of growth. Under his leadership, Atlassian scaled to close to $2 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), served millions of users, and was named a Best Place to Work by Fortune. His prior executive roles include leadership positions at BEA Systems and Plumtree Software. Simons has also served on Hubspot's board of directors since 2017.

"Zapier automations help users realize the full potential of all the software we use daily, by letting mere mortals bend and flex software together to do some pretty magical things," said Jay Simons. "Zapier is essential to businesses and teams that want to achieve more with less. I've known the founding team and company for years, and I'm excited to serve on Zapier's board to help Wade, Brian and Mike continue to build a world class company."

"Jay is a well-known company-builder, and one of the most critical missions we have at Zapier is to build a durable company that can serve our customers for decades to come," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "We're thrilled to have Jay join us on our mission of democratizing automation."

Founded in 2011, Zapier is on a mission to democratize automation so small businesses around the world can work smarter, better, faster. The company connects over 2,000 apps to help people be more productive at work. Collectively Zapier customers save 600,000 hours of work every day. For more information, please visit www.zapier.com .

