Zappi and Survata Launch Real-Time Brand-Impact Measurement Application

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zappi , a leading consumer-insights automation platform, and top market and advertising research and measurement company Survata , announced Ad Pulse, an always-on attitudinal advertising metric that gives brands consistent brand-impact measurement for all of their advertising campaigns. Built on Zappi's insights platform and directly powered by Survata, the world's most advanced Ad Measurement platform with the industry's largest consumer reach, Ad Pulse applies a uniform methodology to measure the brand impact of key brand metrics such as familiarity, awareness, consideration and usage. Brands now have a continuous and consistent way to know whether an ad drove brand impact on important key performance indicators (KPIs).

The launch of Ad Pulse comes at a time when brands need help to better understand ad spend return on investment (ROI). Brands are increasingly reluctant to rely solely on proxy metrics to measure digital spend and new research found that 76 percent of consumers exposed to digital ads do not recall seeing them. "Traditional behavioral metrics don't always deliver meaningful insights," said Lauren Palmer, Research Program Director for Corporate Advertising at IBM. "To ensure your digital advertising is effective and achieves strong ROI, it is critical to measure and optimize off the KPIs that really matter - those that are directly linked to your specific marketing objectives."

"Zappi's biggest brand clients have always used our platform to ensure their campaigns were the most effective, from concept to creative development, but they needed that same uniform consistency to measure the creative performance in action," said Stephen Phillips, CEO of Zappi. "Ad Pulse will become the premier technology-driven solution to give brands certainty that their ads are driving brand impact."

What differentiates Zappi Ad Pulse is that it operates in real-time, is scalable, and remains always-on. Brand-lift studies from the traditional, legacy players often are cost-prohibitive for smaller campaigns and come with a host of implementation issues. Ad Pulse has a seamless implementation and focuses on evergreen KPIs making brand measurement more accessible to all campaigns for any brand.

"Combining Zappi's data science and automated insights capabilities with Survata's Ad Measurement platform was a no brainer. This lets Zappi's brand clients test all campaigns in an always-on fashion. It's a consistent measurement currency for a campaign's brand impact," said Chris Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Survata. "We knew the industry was looking for an application that not only deploys simply and quickly, but also drives the exact measurements that brands need to compete in today's noisy environment. Ad Pulse provides consistency for measuring the brand impact on every campaign's brand impact."

"Like P&G's Mark Pritchard's call for ubiquitous viewability measurement, our clients want ubiquity for measuring and tracking brand impact from advertising. While we previously provided this for pre-testing and in-context testing, now we're expanding this measurement to inflight ads," said Tiama HD Fowler, Executive Vice President for Strategic Product at Zappi. "With Ad Pulse's launch, brands now can demand minimum brand impact measurements in the same way they did for viewability."

To begin measuring your digital ads with Zappi Ad Pulse, click here.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is the world's most powerful automated consumer insights platform. Zappi helps global brands make better decisions to drive business growth, shape product development, and enhance their advertising and branding efforts. Zappi puts the consumers at the heart of all your business decisions and eliminates risk. For more information, visit www.zappistore.com.

ABOUT SURVATA

Survata is a fast-growing measurement technology company that provides advertising measurement and market research to the world's leading brands and agencies. The Survata platform provides the world's fastest way to measure the branding impact of advertising and measure the behaviors and opinions of consumers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.survata.com .

