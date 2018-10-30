Zappi Announces $8 Million Growth Round Led by New Investor Cipio Partners

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappi announces a US$8M growth round led by new investor Cipio Partners alongside existing investor Prime Ventures. Zappi is the leading provider of automated market research and customer insights to large global enterprises. This round will help drive further expansion in Europe and the U.S. as well as untether Zappi from legacy methodology which will allow for complete autonomy in developing prediction-powered consumer insights products of the future.

Zappi's end-to-end market research and customer insights platform allows enterprises to launch fully automated research projects within minutes, receive results within hours, significantly reduce costs and regain control of their own data. Brands can perform relevant analyses across campaigns, geographies and target groups more efficiently and effectively through Zappi's artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The new growth round with Cipio Partners will help Zappi expand its existing product suite and deliver new industry-transforming solutions at a time when brands need help to better understand ad spend return on investment. Many of the largest global consumer enterprises are recognizing the benefits of shifting from expensive, consultant-driven agency relationships to automated platforms to help them compete in an evolving, fast-paced and demanding environment. Zappi's automated platform provides customers with the ability to test products and ad campaigns in a more agile, data-driven way at various steps in the product innovation cycle to deliver more impactful results.

"We're very excited to have Cipio Partners on as an investment partner," says Stephen Phillips, CEO of Zappi. "We are completely changing the way market research is done in today's enterprises. We've seen strong growth and adoption over the last few years driven by our ability to provide faster and more relevant insights to our customers. For the first time, we've enabled marketing and insights teams at these large enterprises to work with and own relevant data and measure results rather than rely on expensive PowerPoint-led projects."

Christoph Wedegaertner, a Managing Partner at Cipio Partners, who will join the Zappi board of directors adds: "We are very excited to join Zappi's success story. Zappi is another example where a European marketing technology business is leading the transformation of an industry and winning market share in Europe and the U.S."

Zappi is the world's most powerful automated consumer insights platform. Zappi helps global brands make better decisions to drive business growth, shape product development, and enhance their advertising and branding efforts. Zappi puts the consumers at the heart of all your business decisions and eliminates risk. For more information, visit www.zappistore.com .

Cipio Partners is a leading European secondary direct and growth capital investment management and advisory firm. They make direct investments in private growth stage technology businesses predominantly in Europe.

