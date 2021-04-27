Zappos.com Joins Valuable 500 and Reinforces Commitment to Disability Inclusion

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com, the leading customer service company and innovator in experience-commerce, today announced its participation in the Valuable 500 initiative to promote disability inclusion at the leadership level.

Zappos joins an esteemed coalition of national and international companies pledging to drive change for those living with disabilities – whether through their respective employees, advertising and marketing campaigns, and/or product offerings.

"We've been passionate about Zappos Adaptive, our curated shopping experience made-up of functional, fashionable products to make life easier for the disability community, since its launch in 2017, but we know there is more work to do," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO, Zappos. "Diversity and individuality are central to our company's core values and we're humbled to be a part of like-minded organizations dedicated to making the world a better and more equitable place."

As part of its pledge, Zappos formally committed to the following action:

As we continue our journey of inclusivity and connecting people with products that make getting dressed easier for everyone, we are excited to join The Valuable 500. Driven by helping fulfill the previously underserved customer need in adaptive apparel and footwear, we are formally committing to working alongside our brand partners to help them develop adaptive products or discover adaptations to existing styles that allow for more accessibility. We will do this through collaborating side-by-side with brands and hosting focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback.

Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500, said, "Ensuring everyone has access to apparel and footwear is a basic right, and Zappos' commitment to ensure this for those with disabilities is essential. I am thrilled to today welcome Zappos as a member of The Valuable 500. We welcome their commitment and drive to put disability inclusion on their leadership team's agenda and create a truly diverse workplace where inclusion is central."

For more details on Zappos Adaptive, please visit www.zapposadaptive.com.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Zappos Adaptive

The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.

About The Valuable 500

Launched by social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019, The Valuable 500 aims to put disability on the global business leadership agenda.

The Valuable 500 was created by Binc, the organisation founded by Caroline Casey in 2015, with a mission to ignite a historic global movement for a new age of business inclusion – capitalising on Caroline Casey's 18-year track record of success engaging over 450 organisations. The campaign has won three awards: a Cannes Lion, D&AD, and a BIMA.

Our goal is to persuade 500 multinational companies that have at least 1,000 employees to make a public commitment to advance disability inclusion in their organisation. By engaging the most influential business leaders and brands, we want to create a tipping point within business that unlocks the business, social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world, and the millions of us who will become disabled over time.

We believe that if business takes a lead, society and government will follow, truly inclusive businesses can build truly inclusive societies.

