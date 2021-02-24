HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Texas is pleased to announce the newest member of its team: Zarina Lawson. Lawson will serve as a full-service licensed real estate agent and join the growing Sports & Entertainment Division on behalf of the brokerage.

Lawson has worked with luxury residential properties and VIP clients for the past two decades and is excited to join Douglas Elliman Texas where she can capitalize on her national network.

She has represented a number of high-profile celebrities and athletes from the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets – all of whom value her humble demeanor and ability to execute with complete discretion and privacy.

With her additional California-based clientele, Lawson is able to offer her knowledge of the complex landscape of various markets to help her buyers find their ultimate dream homes. "I like to help my clients find extraordinary properties that align with their unique lifestyle," said Lawson. Her ability to customize her marketing style on behalf of her clients truly set her apart from her competitors.

Lawson has played a major role in defining luxury real estate in Houston and is known for maintaining an elite level of confidentiality and anonymity to service the unique requirements of her high-profile clientele.

She has won a number of accolades throughout her career and is an active member in organizations like the National Association of Realtors and has consulted and guided impactful organizations like the Houston Association of Realtors Professional Development Advisory Board and the Greater Houston Partnership.

Throughout her career, she has participated in multiple record-breaking deals and has earned an outstanding reputation as a sought-after expert in residential real estate.

Douglas Elliman Texas associates are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to joining her on her journey of continued success.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 105 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

