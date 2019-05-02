Zarrow Pointe Selected As Best Retirement Community In Tulsa People's 2019 A-List

TULSA, Okla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of Tulsa People have selected Zarrow Pointe as one of the top five retirement communities in Tulsa for the second consecutive year.

This year, more than 2,700 readers submitted their votes online for 115 different categories of the Tulsa People 2019 A-List directory, which aims to recognize the best dining places, shops, attractions, venues, events, service providers, healthcare facilities, retirement communities and businesses in Tulsa.

Readers were encouraged to vote in all the different categories listed on the ballot, with up to five winners selected for each category. This is the ninth year Tulsa People has sponsored the A-List Readers' Choice Awards.

According to the Tulsa People website, the A-List Directory serves as Tulsa's go-to resource for almost any type of business that has been nominated by Tulsans as a favorite — from great restaurants and nightlife to shopping, pampering and fun, as well as important services such as health-care and senior living facilities.

Sherry A. Sims, Director of Fund Development at Zarrow Pointe attributes Zarrow Pointe's selection in the top-ranking retirement facilities of Tulsa to an exceptional program that combines high-quality senior care with a philosophy of life-long learning and wellness.

"It is an honor for Zarrow Pointe to be voted as the best of the best in Tulsa by readers of Tulsa People. For over three decades, the Zarrow Pointe retirement community has redefined industry standards in Oklahoma by prioritizing resident satisfaction in everything that we do. This milestone is a testament to our team's enduring commitment to quality, performance and resident-focused care," she said.

Earlier this year, Zarrow Pointe received a five-star quality rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); a distinction earned by less than 14% of nursing homes in the state of Oklahoma. Further cementing its reputation as a top-ranking facility, the Zarrow Pointe Healthcare Center also earned a zero-deficiency rating in its annual inspection in 2018 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Zarrow Pointe is a vibrant and engaging senior living community in Tulsa that inspires lifelong learning and represents active seniors of all faiths and traditions. Visit www.zarrowpointe.org, or view more here: https://vimeo.com/262428158

For more information, contact Aaliya Briggs: abriggs@zarrowpointe.org

