Zartico Partners with Affinity Solutions to Unleash the Power of Real-Time Visitor Spend Intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zartico is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Affinity Solutions to give DMOs real-time visibility into visitor spending. The partnership combines two influential service providers with destination marketing and economic development industry expertise. The pairing of Affinity's real-time purchase intelligence platform with Zartico's Operating System allows Destination Marketing Organizations to gain real-time visibility into the purchase behavior of nearly 94 million customers who spend over $650 billion annually. The synergy will enable DMOs to drive market share by understanding the profiles and purchase behaviors of visitors most likely to engage with the destination brand.

Affinity Solutions leverages purchase signals taken from over 100 million daily credit and debit card transactions to provide DMOs a real-time view into the purchase behaviors of consumers. Affinity's data is anonymized for privacy compliance and enriched to enable insights across different dimensions including shopper demographics, merchant category, time period, and geography with neighborhood level precision. Insights are not limited to one destination, therefore DMOs can analyze consumer purchase behavior in other destinations to benchmark and identify growth opportunities.

Josh Collins, Head of Product at Zartico, said, "The Holy Grail for which every destination marketing organization has been on a quest is the visitor spend in-market, and how the DMO influenced the transactions. Our partnership with Affinity now gives Zartico clients the ability to combine spend data with our existing geolocation, event, marketing and tax data to finally obtain the holistic insights of their contribution to their community's economy." He added, "This changes everything. We can now effectively see visitor impact on a resident community daily. How to adjust marketing, staffing, infrastructure, and focus based on visitor vs. resident transactions, with a focus on the outcome of a better experience for both."

"Post-pandemic, consumer spending behaviors are rapidly changing," said Phil Lore, Chief Revenue Officer of Affinity Solutions. "Our partnership with Zartico empowers DMO's to quickly identify growth opportunities and make data-informed decisions to drive consumer engagement."

About Zartico

Zartico's Purpose: We believe tourism is a force for good because it builds connection, understanding, and appreciation of our world's cultures, history and natural resources. We believe data and the right metrics allow us to make better decisions because transparent data helps focus on the right issues and problems and therefore, solutions, to be better stewards of our world's most precious destinations.

Zartico's Mission: Our mission is to empower countries, states and cities to be better stewards of the world's tourist destinations through improved data intelligence and decision-making. With a full spectrum of data science, benchmarking and analytical services, Zartico's Destination Operating System harnesses and streamlines complex data for global destination management organizations to use in marketing, community development and sustainability efforts. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Zartico team has over thirty years of experience in technology, tourism, and destination and travel marketing.

For more information visit www.Zartico.com

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity is the authoritative source of truth for news outlets, not-for-profits, research firms and businesses in the US and the only source for purchase insights that can be analyzed by demographic, geographic, lifestyle segment and political affiliation. We power consumer engagement predicated on actual purchase behavior and consumer signals to help marketers evolve from campaigns to moments-based journeys. We transform data insights into experiences that improve people's lives.

For more information visit www.affinitysolutions.com

