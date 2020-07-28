zavvie and EasyKnock partner to offer innovative bridge option

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- zavvie, the nation's first iBuyer platform for real estate brokerages, today announced a partnership with EasyKnock to offer homeowners a seamless solution to sell, leaseback and move when ready.

Unlike a traditional bridge loan that allows homeowners to buy a new home before they sell their current one, EasyKnock purchases the home, unlocking equity for the consumer to buy their next home contingency-free and to have more control on their move timeline.

"EasyKnock provides an immediate and hassle-free solution that helps homeowners tap into the value of their homes without having to move out," said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder, and CEO. "Now brokerages working with zavvie can empower their agents with an immediate advantage to win more listings by offering sellers the most options," he added.

EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company that helps homeowners sell their home without moving. Their MoveAbility program helps homeowners planning on moving in the near-term realize the value of their home immediately. Customized sale-leaseback programs are available for single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums.

"EasyKnock and zavvie share a common vision of giving homeowners innovative options to make selling a home easier and faster," said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Co-Founder EasyKnock. "By working with zavvie, real estate agents can help consumers selling a home make their best decision by exploring all of their options."

Headquartered in New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative products to homeowners across the country. zavvie is offering EasyKnock as part of its Offer Optimizer brokerage solution.

About zavvie

zavvie connects agents and their clients by providing all selling options: iBuyer, Bridge, and Open Market through Offer Optimizer™, an enterprise solution for brokerages. Discover more at zavvie.com.

About EasyKnock

Founded in 2016, EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company that helps homeowners sell their home without moving and realize their financial goals. To learn more about EasyKnock and its Partner programs, visit easyknock.com.

