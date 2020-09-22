Zaxby's gives away jigsaw puzzles for National Family Day

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating National Family Day and promoting Zax Family Packs by giving away jigsaw puzzles at its Kansas City, Missouri locations on Saturday, Sept. 26 with the purchase of a Zax Family Pack between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. while supplies last. The puzzles will also be sent to "super-users" of Zaxby's app, powered by LevelUp. When the 100-piece puzzle is assembled, it reveals a QR code that can then be scanned through the Zaxby's app to redeem a coupon for a free Zax Family Pack.

Zaxby's is giving away jigsaw puzzles in Kansas City, Missouri to celebrate National Family Day on Sept. 26. When the puzzle is assembled, it reveals a QR code that can be scanned through the Zaxby's app to redeem a coupon for a free Zax Family Pack. “We’re encouraging families to spend time together,” said Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger. “The puzzle and boardgame craze that started during the pandemic is still going strong, so we’re tying that to this brand activation to celebrate National Family Day.”

The Kansas City locations at 10430 Cookingham Drive and 5201 NE Antioch Road are owned by Nick and Amy Navarro and her brother Josh Chapman, who have been Zaxby's licensees since 2016.

"For Amy, growing up in Georgia, Zaxby's was always a family favorite. I fell in love with the brand when I was a graduate assistant football coach at the University of Georgia," said Nick Navarro. "We've really enjoyed bringing the flavors of Zaxby's to Kansas City, where the community is united in its love for food and sports. As a local family-owned business, we want to thank our customers on National Family Day for their continuous support."

Upon assembly, the puzzle reveals a QR code that can then be scanned via a smartphone camera through the Zaxby's app. Users will select "Claim Reward" from the side navigation menu, scan the QR code and then check the reward flame on the home page to confirm the reward was added to their accounts. Then they can head to the nearest Zaxby's for a free Zax Family Pack.

Zaxby's first launched Zax Family Packs in April as an affordable bundled menu option to feed families sheltering at home. Zaxby's offers customers a choice of 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings in Zax Family Packs plus generous portions of crinkle fries, Texas toast and dipping sauces to complete their meals. Zax Family Packs are priced starting at $24.99.

The brand continues to capitalize on changing consumer behaviors driven by the pandemic.

About Zaxby's

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

