Zaxby's Signature Sandwich tops Thrillist's list

ATHENS, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium QSR chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, has won the award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich at the annual Fasties sponsored by Thrillist, the online media website dedicated to food, drink, travel and entertainment. Zaxby's is the winner in the fast casual category for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, making it the first-time winner of the category.

“To win Best Fried Chicken Sandwich is not only a testament to the quality of Zaxby's Signature Sandwich, but also to the people who have been involved in creating this amazing product,” said Joel Bulger, Zaxby’s CMO. (PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's)

Zaxby's winning Signature Sandwich features a double hand-breaded fillet, with three thick-sliced, crinkle-cut pickles and is served on a buttery toasted, split-top potato bun with a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce.

"To win Best Fried Chicken Sandwich is not only a testament to the quality of the sandwich, but also to the people who have been involved in creating this amazing product," said Joel Bulger, Zaxby's CMO. "This award reflects the talented work of our employees and establishes what we at Zaxby's already knew, that we have the best fried chicken sandwich among our competitors."

The second-annual Fasties, hosted by Tim Chantarangsu and David So of Send Foodz, premiered on Tuesday, April 20. The show honored fast food and fast casual chains with awards in 17 categories such as Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, Best New Menu Item, and Chain of the Year. Zaxby's famous crinkle fries were shortlisted for the Best Fries recognition and won the People's Choice Award on Twitter in this category.

Zaxby's launched its award-winning Signature Sandwich nationwide in March and is since experiencing 20 percent higher sales and positive reviews. Zaxby's call to action for new brand fans is to download and register for Zax Fanz Club via the app to receive a FREE Signature Sandwich.

Zaxby's recently joined forces with Goldman Sachs and is looking to continue to grow the brand profitably with its guest-focused approach and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder and franchisees.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is still led by founder Zach McLeroy. The brand is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

