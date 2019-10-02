Zazzle Introduces New Customizable Star Wars™ Merchandise

As of today, fans can customize Star Wars-inspired apparel and accessories, such as a white Star Wars logo t-shirt, and a Princess Leia or Darth Vader bag tag embossed with their initials. Zazzle has gear with classic Star Wars imagery such as the Darth Vader t-shirt and Leia and R2-D2 phone case, as well as new designs such as the 'Princess Leia Doodle' trucker hat and the 'Chewie is my Co-Pilot', 'Use the Force' and Darth Vader 'Father of the Year' stickers.

"No other brand has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many generations of fans, in the unique, fantastical way that Star Wars has," said Jeff Beaver, co-founder, and chief product officer at Zazzle. "In order to cater to a wide fanbase, we made sure that the Star Wars custom merchandise on Zazzle is creative, unique and offers incredible variety to personalize so each fan can find the right item that enhances their imagination and fascination with the epic saga."

