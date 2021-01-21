ZBiotics, Maker of Genetically Engineered Probiotics, Announces Issuance of First Patent

ZBiotics, the first company to sell engineered probiotic products, announced the issuance of their first patent. Tweet this

"Since starting ZBiotics, our vision has been to use genetic engineering to build products that improve people's daily living – in ways they can feel and understand for themselves," said Zack Abbott, ZBiotics' co-founder and CEO. "This patent reflects the years of research and development that go into making this vision a reality, and it lays the groundwork for the many future products we're working on at ZBiotics," he said.

The patent covers the novel genetic platform ZBiotics developed, allowing the company to create probiotic microorganisms that perform a specific biological function beneficial to the human body. That function is enabled by modifying the genetics of a food-grade microorganism in a way that causes it to constitutively and robustly express a useful enzyme. In the case of this patent and ZBiotics' first product, that enzyme is an aldehyde dehydrogenase. The microorganisms created from this process are designed to break down acetaldehyde, a byproduct of alcohol. Acetaldehyde is the toxin notably responsible for some of the worst morning-after effects of drinking alcohol.

This patent signals a landmark for ZBiotics and its mission to give people the power to use genetically engineered products to improve their lives. As the understanding and use of genetically engineered microorganisms (GEMs) evolves, ZBiotics is committed to being at the forefront of technological ideation and advancement for the category, and this patent reflects that commitment.

"With incredible growth in our first year to market, we're seeing people across the United States respond incredibly well to the power and utility of this technology," said Stephen Lamb, co-founder and COO at ZBiotics. "This year, we're excited to introduce even more people to the science of ZBiotics – not just with our first product, but also with the advancement of future products as well," he said.

As the ZBiotics team of PhD scientists continue to develop new products and the company prepares for their highest year of growth yet, expect to see future patent issuances and ongoing innovations from the world's first consumer brand of genetically engineered probiotic products.

About ZBiotics

ZBiotics is the world's first maker of genetically engineered probiotics, purpose-built to improve daily life, starting with helping our bodies handle the diets and toxic byproducts of modern living. Developed by CEO and co-founder Zack Abbott, Ph.D., the company's flagship product breaks down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol associated with the day-after effects of drinking. ZBiotics makes products for consumers who want to live healthier lives and take a more active role in their wellbeing. A genetic engineering company, ZBiotics employs the power of engineered probiotic microbes to bring new functionality to the human body or to augment existing functions. It's a new kind of genetic engineering: transparent, responsible, and built directly for consumers. Find out more at zbiotics.com or follow @ZBioticsCompany on Twitter or @ZBiotics on Instagram.

