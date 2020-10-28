Zeacon And The Washington Athletic Club To Co-Host Exclusive Livestream Series With The Seattle Kraken And Climate Pledge Arena

"We are delighted to partner with the WAC and the Seattle Kraken, two outstanding Seattle-area organizations, to highlight what it takes to successfully launch a professional expansion team that competes at the national level," said Kris Naidu, Zeacon CEO. "This will also be a great opportunity to virtually showcase Climate Pledge Arena, which serves as a reminder to all on the urgent need for climate action. As a socially-responsible company which has supported many worthy causes, this collaboration with the WAC, Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena, is the latest example of how Zeacon Intelligently Connects Communities TM ."

Presented by Zeacon, the two-part live virtual event begins Thursday, October 29th at 6:30pm with presentations from Climate Pledge Arena's Vice President of Marketing, Rosie Selle, and the Seattle Kraken's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Jeff Webster. WAC President & CEO, Chuck Nelson, will moderate the evening live from the WAC.

In addition to being home to the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena will also serve as the new home of four-time WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm, and host the biggest names in the music and entertainment industries.

The live stream series concludes with a­ "Deeper Dive" inside the Seattle Kraken, featuring the franchise's Vice President of Marketing, Heidi Dettmer and Todd Humphrey, Senior Vice President of Digital Fan Experience. Both will share what has been happening behind the scenes at the Kraken organization and the sheer excitement surrounding the return of professional hockey to Seattle. This virtual discussion, scheduled for Monday, November 9th at 6pm, will again be moderated by Chuck Nelson and powered by Zeacon.

The November live-streamed event features a take-home box to complement the virtual with physical goodies -- arena concession snacks, hockey giveaways, and other surprises. These exclusive live stream events require pre-purchased tickets and are available only to WAC members and their guests. For more information, visit https://www.wac.net/event/exclusive-look-at-the-climate-pledge-arena-presented-by-zeacon/

Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a technology company that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds. We offer a variety of technologies including an interactive live streaming platform, e-commerce-based offerings, and leading-edge location-based services. Zeacon works with organizations to drive DigiCal (Digital + Physical) transformation and provide immersive and personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com

