Zeal Announces Box Integration Combining Contract Data With Unified Cloud Content Management

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeal announced today it was selected to join Box's Technology Partner Program. This new integration with Box will allow customers to access their contract data from multiple applications through Box's vast inventory of API integrations. This enables Zeal to operate as a broker of contract data for customers who need to access their contract repositories with additional auditing and accounting systems.

Zeal is a collaborative cloud-based contract management platform that uses machine learning to help companies automate contract functions, analyze contract data and build workflows that enhance compliance and accelerate sales.

"The need for organizations to move fast and operate in a modern way is more important than ever before," said Scott Porter, Vice President, Business Development at Box. "Procurement and legal departments require the most advanced security and enterprise-grade collaboration tools, and we're excited to provide Zeal customers with the ability to access their contract data securely across applications."

Through this integration, customers will be able to seamlessly connect their existing Zeal repositories with Box as their unified cloud content management layer. "Customers have been searching for a unified cloud content management system that allows them to pull contract records into business-critical applications with ease," said Amanda Moutrage, Head of Strategic Initiatives. The new integration with Box combines Box's enterprise-grade cloud content management solution with AI-enabled enterprise contract automation. Moutrage added, "Customers can now access their business-critical legal and procurement content across all applications within the enterprise. This integration is key to enhancing compliance and accelerating sales."

"Because of recent global events, more companies are opting for a distributed teams model. Zeal is the perfect collaborative tool to minimize manual handling and maximize productivity across procurement, legal and sales. The new integration with Box will bring all customer contract data together into a single source of truth and give users the ability to access, manage and analyze contract data from anywhere across their enterprise application stack," added Moutrage.

"Zeal provides a wide array of tools for Enterprise Information & Content Management. Zeal's smart information management and information flow management capabilities simplify complex contract and document management processes, enabling users to collaborate and work more efficiently. The integration between Zeal and Box will bring the best of both platforms to Zeal and Box users," said Mukesh Choudhary, Head of Engineering.

Zeal and their customers are excited about this new integration. Moutrage shared "With Box, we can continue our mission to make it easier for companies to collaborate over contracts, capitalize on their existing contract data and get back to the work they love."

Zeal's collaborative contract management platform helps companies automate contract functions, analyze contract data and build workflows that enhance compliance and accelerate sales. Procurement, Sales and Legal teams use Zeal to provide actionable meaning to their contract data.

