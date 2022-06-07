Zeblok Joins Intel® Disruptor Initiative as a Gold Status Partner

STONY BROOK, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeblok Computational makes critical partnerships as they accept an invitation to the Intel Disruptor Initiative and has been elevated to a Gold Intel Alliance Partner. The Intel® Disruptor Program helps companies push the limits of innovation through technical enablement and multi-channel go to market activities.

Zeblok joining this program as a Gold Intel Alliance Partner is a significant milestone. Intel supports its members by driving growth through technical enablement, allowing Disruptor Program innovators to accelerate their time-to-market with early access to hardware and software. In addition, Intel engineers work closely with the Zeblok team to ensure that future releases continue to deliver optimized performance. Zeblok Computational finds itself in good company, with other AI Disruptor Initiative companies, including C3.ai, Snowflake, Cloudera, and Aible.

Intel Partner Manager Eric James triumphs, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Zeblok to the Intel Disruptor Program! Leveraging software optimizations within the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO™ and Intel oneAPI AI Analytics Toolkit (AI Kit), Zeblok's approach to AI orchestration within the enterprise and at the Edge drastically reduces the engineering and business effort required for AI projects."

Zeblok Computational CEO Mouli Narayanan said, "The Intel Disruptor program will enable Zeblok to strategically align its capabilities with Intel roadmap and channel partnerships, enhancing competitive differentiation to drive scale and generating value for our customers. The bi-directional roadmap acceleration will provide optimized pathways to improve our customers' TCO goals for delivering Ai applications, seamless user experience in adopting combined Zeblok and Intel software tools, and support for new Intel platforms. We are excited to participate in industry leading sales enablement and demand generation programs and add value in joint partner programs with Intel's SI, OEM/ODM, CSPs and 3-way joint marketing and sales programs."

By 2035, there will be one trillion Edge devices, requiring many millions of Multi-Access Edge Computing data centers (MECs), with most data created and acted upon at MECs. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud™ solves the problem of scaling at the Edge, making it easy to deploy AI inferences to thousands of Edge locations, with end-to-end lifecycle management. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud™ turns each Edge server into a cloud data center at the Edge. Zeblok also addresses critical enterprise Ai gaps, including optimizing Ai/ML models for heterogeneous chipsets.

Zeblok Computational provides a digital foundation for enterprises to execute their Ai strategies from Cloud-to-Edge. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud™ is a comprehensive, portable, cloud native, turnkey Ai SaaS environment, which enables companies to easily create their own Ai ecosystem, to mix and match Ai ISVs and hardware manufacturers. ML Ops workflows enable simplified curation of Ai assets and delivery of end-to-end Ai solutions anywhere. The Ai-MicroCloud™ includes a full Ai/ML DevOps capability, plus integrated tools to optimize completed Ai/ML models for heterogenous architectures and an Ai-API engine, which automates multi-cloud deployment of Ai inference engines and automates deployment to thousands of Edge locations. The Ai-MicroCloud™ accommodates multiple technologies from disparate vendors, saving 6-8 months of engineering effort, and installs to companies' existing IT infrastructure to fit any topology, obviating the need to make any investment in equipment or structural changes and bringing compute closer to data.

