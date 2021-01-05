ZED Therapeutics Expands use of Curtis Mathes Harvester® Grow Light

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) has furnished ZED Therapeutics with additional HarvesterÒ units for use in novel hemp breeding projects and a phytochrome manipulation study, which is an ongoing collaboration with scientists from the University of Texas at Arlington and the University of Texas at El Paso.

"The feedback that we've garnered from the team at ZED has been phenomenal," states Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Board member of Curtis Mathes, "We're extremely fortunate to be learning from luminaries in the hemp and cannabis industries about the differences in internodal spacing, phytochemical composition, and plant metabolism under the HarvesterÒ compared to other lighting technologies."

"We're quite impressed with the efficacy of the Curtis Mathes LEDs," said Adam Jacques, Chief Geneticist of ZED Therapeutics, "Not only do our plants demonstrate a more efficient metabolism under the HarvesterÒ but we're also experiencing incredible bud density and very favorable internodal spacing."

