ZEDRA Announces Acquisition of Interben Trustees Limited, Strengthens Pension and Employee Benefits Portfolio With a Significant Entry Into the Fast Growing Nordic institutional Market

Interben provides trustee and administration services to multinationals to support their international pension plans. Interben can trace its roots back to 1987 and has strong links to the Nordic market Current owners Storebrand (Norway and in Sweden via its subsidiary SPP) and Mandatum Life Insurance (Finland) are leading pension providers in their respective countries. The acquisition of Interben provides ZEDRA with valuable routes into the Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish markets.

Storebrand (Norway), SPP (Sweden) and Mandatum (Finland) will continue to work with Interben and going forward more widely to provide solutions to their multinational clients.

Commenting on the purchase, Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director Corporate, Funds & Legal in charge of the acquisition said, "Guernsey is an important hub for us, from where we are able to offer global clients employee benefits, pensions and associated administrative services. Interben's team bring a wealth of new experience and high level expertise and I am delighted to welcome Interben's Guernsey team and clients of Interben Trustees to ZEDRA."

Geir Holmgren, CEO of Storebrand Livsforsikring AS, said on behalf of Storebrand, SPP and Mandatum, "We will continue to work with Interben as part of our services to Nordic Multinationals and in addition we are looking forward to working with the ZEDRA Group in the future enabling us to offer a wider range of services to our clients."

Nick Slinn, CEO of Interben adds, "We are delighted to be joining the ZEDRA Group with its established global network and client base and we look forward to becoming a part of ZEDRA as it continues to grow. We are confident that our long standing international pension's industry experience in the Nordic Market is a perfect fit with ZEDRA's international employee benefits portfolio."

The acquisition is subject to local regulatory approval. Interben's existing staff will all join the ZEDRA Guernsey office.

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is a global specialist in trust, corporate and funds services. ZEDRA's highly experienced teams deliver tailored high quality solutions to high net worth individuals and their families seeking diversified active-wealth solutions, as well as, medium to large sized companies, asset managers and their investors.

ZEDRA's full range of services is designed to preserve and protect the real value of its clients' assets. Its entrepreneurial outlook helps and supports clients in unlocking their ambitions for growth and expansion, no matter how complex their challenges might be.

ZEDRA prides itself on getting to know its clients so that its teams can anticipate their continually evolving needs and allow them to focus on their core business and broader family interests.

ZEDRA's global footprint enables its teams to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the local and international requirements of the increasingly demanding regulatory environment.

