ZEDRA Announces an Agreement on the Acquisition of Talenture in Ticino

GENEVA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEDRA the global independent specialist in Trust, Corporate and Fund services has agreed to acquire Talenture, an independent corporate and services provider based in Lugano, Switzerland. The acquisition will bring ZEDRA's global office total to 17 across 13 jurisdictions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019.

The acquisition will enhance ZEDRA's portfolio of services, adding Talenture's expertise in areas such as accounting, corporate secretarial, tax compliance, payroll and HR services for Swiss and international companies.

Talenture is an independent corporate and services provider firm which historically has specialised in providing consulting and corporate services solutions for international entrepreneurs and corporations since 1989.

The Lugano office will be ZEDRA' s fourth in Switzerland and importantly will expand its footprint into the Italian-speaking region of the country.

Ivo Hemelraad, Group Director Corporate, Funds & Legal, said "We believe that our new office in Ticino will allow us to target new markets in Switzerland and bring into our group individuals with tremendous expertise. Our business is well positioned to capitalise on many attractive growth opportunities within the Swiss fashion valley and we are very confident this acquisition will further enhance the full range of corporate services we already have to offer all our active wealth clients."

"Our philosophy and mission are to provide our clients with the best effective professional advice to make their business grow and lives simpler. Joining forces with a company that shares our philosophy was my top priority," says Stefano Graidi of Talenture. "With its strong reputation in the industry and its entrepreneurial spirit, ZEDRA brings to our existing clients a differentiated value proposition and a full range of services across a wide range of jurisdictions. I am delighted that as part of ZEDRA, together we can continue to work to ensure the very best for our clients."

Michele Antonini, who will assume the role of Managing Director, ZEDRA Lugano, commented: "We look forward to creating new opportunities for our clients and employees by combining our local expertise with Zedra's Group 's global network.

The current Management of Talenture, notably Michele Antonini, Giuseppe Costantino, Uberto Meraviglia Mantegazza and Michele Meretti will join ZEDRA and will bring a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience.

Giovanni La Forgia, ZEDRA Switzerland Commercial Director, commented: The Talenture's acquisition significantly extends our offering to include payroll and tax compliance services in Switzerland "Ticino's strategic geographic position represents a bridge between northern and southern Europe and two strong and dynamic economic areas: Lombardy – with international fashion and financial hub Milan– and Switzerland. Accounting expertise and corporate services in the region are well developed and the area includes a solid industrial sector. It also headquarters various multinational companies, especially in the fashion industry that we are in a perfect position to serve."

The acquisition will bring Zedra's combined staff numbers in Geneva, Lugano, Zürich and Zug to seventy.

For further information, please visit www.zedra.com

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent global specialist in Trust, corporate and fund services.

Our highly experienced teams deliver tailored high quality solutions to our clients who include high net worth individuals and their families seeking diversified active-wealth solutions, as well as, medium to large sized companies, asset managers and their investors.

Our full range of services is designed to preserve and protect the real value of our clients' assets and our entrepreneurial outlook helps and supports our clients in unlocking their ambitions for growth and expansion, no matter how complex their challenges might be.

We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients so that we can anticipate their continually evolving needs and allow them to focus on their core business and broader family interests. ZEDRA's global footprint enables us to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the local and international requirements of the increasingly demanding regulatory environment.

ZEDRA inherited a wealth of knowledge and experience following its acquisition of trust businesses of a renowned bank in 2016. This solid foundation combined with innovative thinking has allowed ZEDRA to grow rapidly in a competitive marketplace to a team of 500 industry experts across 13 countries spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe.

In November 2018, Corsair Capital, a leading private equity firm, made a substantial investment in ZEDRA. ZEDRA's management team, who own a substantial portion of the business, were confident that the additional investment would enable ZEDRA to capitalise on its inherited know how and long term relationships and do more to anticipate and meet all of our clients' needs.

www.zedra.com

