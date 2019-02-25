ZEE5 and Apigate announce a landmark partnership at Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-lingual digital entertainment platform ZEE5 today announced a strategic partnership with Apigate to deliver the largest bouquet of content across languages and genres to audiences globally.

ZEE5, which is a part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) - a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse - offers 100,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, News, Music, Videos and exclusive Originals, across 12 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri and Gujarati. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels, including ZEE's best loved channels.

This collaboration brings the plethora of ZEE5's exciting content, including top TV Shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jodhaa Akbar and Sembaruthi, blockbusters like Kedarnath, Veere Di Wedding and Mersal, and Originals like Abhay (Kunal Kemmu), Final Call (Arjun Rampal), Rangbaaz (Saqib Saleem) and Sharate Aaj (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) to audiences in 11 countries globally, and will leverage on Apigate's next-generation API ecosystem to create innovative value propositions for customers.

Through this partnership, ZEE5 is leveraging not only Direct Carrier Billing which offers consumers a secure and convenient payment solution but also going beyond that to offer bundling, wallets and application to person messaging for all subscribers.

"As content creators, we're creating rich and engaging content across multiple languages for our viewers across the globe. We have an ambitious growth agenda to expand ZEE5's reach to a wider audience segment across global markets, and we're very happy to announce our partnership with Apigate which will enable us to do that," said Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global

"We've set out to establish ZEE5 as the clear go-to market destination for language content for South Asians and beyond, in the shortest possible time. We're thrilled to partner with Apigate for this, given their ability to remove the complexities of multiple contracts which enables us to scale quickly. We look forward to jointly taking our fabulous bouquet of content to markets around the globe," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer- ZEE5 Global

Zoran Vasiljev, Chief Executive Officer, Apigate said, "We are excited to partner with a well-known brand like ZEE5 as this is a testament to the relevance of Apigate's platform in empowering digital transformation for businesses."

Raja Mansukhani, Senior Vice President APAC, Apigate added, "Having built a world-class ecosystem of Mobile Network Operators, we are able to give ZEE5 access to customers all around the world by enabling expansion through one connection."

Apigate's global network reaches 3.5 billion people, comprising more than 110 mobile network operators across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

About Apigate

Apigate is a new-breed Application Programming Interface (API) platform that connects a world class ecosystem to enable businesses to transform digitally. With a reach of 3.5 billion customers, over 110 MNOs and more than 300 connected merchants, Apigate enables connectivity and monetization with one seamless integration.

About ZEE5

ZEE5 is the brand-new digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 100,000 hours of On Demand Content and 60+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

ZEE5 Global Twitter : twitter.com/ZEE5Global Amit Goenka Twitter : twitter.com/AmitGoenka_ Archana Anand Twitter : twitter.com/ArchanaAnand_

About ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.

With its new brand ideology and purpose - "Extraordinary Together", ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.

ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEEL has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has a presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events.

