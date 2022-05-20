ZEE5 Global brings to audiences the RRRoar of S.S. Rajamouli's Super hit Blockbuster 'RRR' grossing over $150 Million worldwide, in the Original Language, Telugu

RRR is the story of two Indian revolutionaries and their fight against the British rule in 1920. Headlined by Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., in lead roles, the film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, and features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt , Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

Viewers across the world can now watch the blockbuster film in 4K quality and with Dolby Atmos straight from the comfort of their homes.

RRR will be available for streaming as part of ZEE5 Global's premium subscription packs.

The film has released on ZEE5 on May 20th as a tribute to the much-loved actor, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. on his birthday.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "At ZEE5 Global, we constantly look to bring the best stories from South Asia to the world. We are delighted to now bring our global audiences yet another blockbuster film- S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. Bringing alive the true essence and real feel of the film, the movie is available exclusively on ZEE5 in its original language, Telugu, and also in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada along with English subtitles, and is a must-watch for any movie buff."

Along with RRR, viewers can also watch other blockbusters like the much talked-about film, The Kashmir Files (available in select global markets including US, Australia and streaming from May 25th in UK), Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, Attack Part 1, Bangarraju (Telugu), as well as TV Shows, Originals and much more, at a limited period 40%+ discount offer on the Annual pack.

