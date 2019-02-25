ZEE5 Kicks off March Mania With a Line-up of New Originals for its Global Markets

Mrs. Subbalakshmi is a Telugu Original about a woman who escapes from her workaholic husband but lands in the middle of a diamond heist. Lakshmi Manchu, Tollywood actor and television host, makes her digital debut in this hilarious new web-series.

Sex, Drugs and Theatre is a high strung, fast paced Marathi Original created by National Award-winning film-maker, Sujay Dahake. The series is a coming of age tale about six college students on their journey to self-discovery.

"With the launch of these Originals across multiple languages, we're further strengthening our presence across global markets. We have a lineup of 72 Originals this year, with definitive, edgy stories, and this will help us further build on the already phenomenal response we are getting across global markets," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer – ZEE5 Global.

Also lined up for March are new episodes of The Final Call (Arjun Rampal), Abhay (Kunal Khemu) and Parchayee–Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond. ZEE5 Tamil Originals, Kallachirippu (produced by Karthik Subbaraj) and D7 are now also available in Hindi, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada, Marathi and Malayalam.

With over 1,00,000 hours of Indian TV Shows, Movies, News and Videos, ZEE5 offers the largest bouquet of content across 12 languages to South Asian audiences and beyond globally. ZEE5 also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels, including ZEE's best loved channels.

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

