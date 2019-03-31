ZEE5's Audiences in the Middle East to be Treated to Bollywood's Biggest Awards Night, the ZEE Cine Awards 2019

The ZEE Cine Awards brings together the who's who of Bollywood, from superstars including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon to legends like Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini. Hosted by the impeccable Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, the show celebrates the heritage of Indian cinema and the year gone by with thrilling performances, heart-felt speeches and candid moments.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "Bollywood is much loved the world over and we are excited to bring to our global audiences Bollywood's biggest night with the ZEE Cine Awards. These awards are one of the year's most anticipated events and one of the most prestigious Awards for the Indian film industry, and ZEE5 is excited to bring alive the experience of the ZEE Cine Awards to our international audiences, on any device of their choice."

With over 100,000 hours of Indian TV Shows, Movies, News and Videos, ZEE5 offers the largest bouquet of content across 12 languages to South Asian audiences across the globe. ZEE5 also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels, including ZEE's best loved channels.

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

