Zeeks Pizza Opens New Location in Woodinville

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeks Pizza, which now operates 17 stores in the Seattle area, today announced the grand opening of its new Woodinville location. The restaurant serves in the anchor location for Woodinville's new Woodin Creek Village mixed use development.

Zeeks Pizza

"My mother was a green card-holding Italian, so my food roots run deep," says Zeeks' newest franchisee, Monica Pavelka. "I recently visited her in Italy and was surprised by the sheer amount of bars and pizza places, which sort of serve as social hubs for the neighborhood's residents. The vibe at Zeeks is very similar. In fact, one of the reasons I became a franchisee is to recreate that piece of Italy in Woodinville."

Pavelka, who owns the Woodinville location in partnership with her husband Marco, formerly served as the COO for a retirement community and owns a culinary degree from the Academy of Culinary Education (ACE). As a healthcare administrator for seniors she operated the numerous restaurants located in these communities, including breakfast, lunch and dinner preparations. She also owns 'back of house' experience as a result.

"Making people happy by serving them good food in a pleasant environment ultimately makes me happy," says Pavelka. "That includes people of all ages, and especially families. In this spirit, the Woodinville location will feature a bar that is completely separate from the dining area, which is unique."

Pavelka and her husband currently reside in Woodinville. For more information, please click here. For pizza, click here.

About Zeeks Pizza

Founded at the base of Queen Anne hill in 1993 by Tom Vial and Doug McClure, Zeeks Pizza now has 17 Seattle neighborhood locations. Rooted in friendship, community and a passion for the outdoors, the entire Zeeks crew embodies the adventurous spirit of the PNW and its affinity for fine craftsmanship. Therefore, Zeeks will never try to be anything it is not: no looking-up to New York pizza, no fascination with Neapolitan; and no playing little brother to Chicago style. We focus on the big, fresh flavors of the Northwest and push the creative boundaries of pizza while maintaining a healthy respect for the classics. Find one of our locations, or schedule a delivery online at www.zeekspizza.com, or by downloading the Zeeks App.

