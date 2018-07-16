Zeel Named to the Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine named Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and national wellness provider, No. 619 on its annual Inc. 5000 – the most distinguished ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company achieved three-year revenue growth of more than 800%.

The Inc. 5000 represents the most successful private companies in the country. This year, Zeel is joined by other market leaders, including Peloton, Bombas, and Calm.com. The honor comes shortly after Zeel unveiled a refreshed brand – complete with a new logo, new app icon, and updated technology stack — and a renewed commitment to delivering enhanced health and wellness benefits to customers.

"It's just as exciting to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine the second time around," says Zeel founder and CEO Samer Hamadeh. "We've revolutionized a $16 billion industry, created a tech-enabled category, and are set to deliver our one millionth massage later this year. Overseas expansion and additional categories are just some of the exciting new opportunities around the corner for our growing global wellness brand."

Wellness On The Way®

Zeel brings Massage On Demand® to customers in homes, hotels, workplaces, and events in more than ninety cities across the country. Zeel massages are booked on the Zeel app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com, and can be scheduled with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm, 365 days a year. Customers select their preferences, including the time, duration, and location for the massage and the desired massage technique. Zeel then dispatches massage therapists from its network of 11,000 licensed, vetted, experienced professionals.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Powering Massage Everywhere®

Zeel also offers an award-winning staffing solution for spas with Zeel Spa®; a platform for hotels to provide in-room massage with Zeel Concierge®; and in-office chair massage with Zeel Corporate Wellness.

About Zeel

Now a rapidly-growing global wellness brand, Zeel created the Massage On Demand category in 2012 and was the first company to bring same-day, in-home massage to its customers. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc., Zeel is the leading and largest on-demand massage provider with over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa, the on-demand staffing solution for spas; Zeel Concierge, which enables hotels to provide in-room massage bookings for guests; and Zeel Corporate Wellness, which brings chair massage to companies, events, and workplaces.

About Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

